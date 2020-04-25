Mollywood Star Ravi Vallathol Passes Away at 67

In another shocking news from the Malayalam cinema, actor Ravi Vallathol lost his life after prolonged illness. The veteran star, known for his work in various Malayalam film and serials, passed away at his residence in Vazhuthacaud, Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, April 25.







According to Manoramaonline, the actor died due to acute diabetes which led to a heart attack. He was also taking treatment for Alzheimer's disease in a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.







The actor is survived by his wife Geethalakshmi, whom he married in January 1980. The couple had no children. They were busy running an organisation named Thanal, made especially for mentally challenged people.







The star was born on November 25, 1952, as the eldest child to writer T N Gopinathan Nair. Ravi made his debut as an actor in 1986 with the serial Vaitharani. The show used to televise on Doordarshan and was scripted by his father.







He stepped into the world of cinema with Swathi Thirunal. The movie, released in 1987, was directed by Lenin Rajendran. Some of his other noted movies include Nizhalkkuthu, Nalu Pennungal, Vidheyan, Samantharangal andSagarm Sakshi.







Apart from working in around 46 movies and over 100 television shows, Ravi has also shown his talent as a scriptwriter. He has written around 25 short stories. In fact, one of his stage play Revathikkoru Pavakkutty has also been adapted as a movie.