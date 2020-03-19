English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Mom' Actress Sajal Ali Gets Married In Abu Dhabi, See Pics

credits - Sajal Ali instagram

credits - Sajal Ali instagram

The destinations selected by Sajal and Ahad are prestigious landmark locations of Abu Dhabi. Sajal played Sridevi's daughter in Mom.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 19, 2020, 5:14 PM IST
Share this:

Actress Sajal Ali, who impressed Bollywood fans playing late Sridevi's daughter in the revenge thriller Mom, got married to longtime beau Ahad Raza Mir.

The couple got engaged last June. Their wedding was an intimate three-day affair, attended by close friends and family. The rasm-e-henna (henna ceremony) was held at the Emirates Palace Hotel.

Sajal and Ahad have both posted first photographs from their wedding on Instagram, and fans are excited.

View this post on Instagram

❤️ PC @mahamiqbalbosan

A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly) on

View this post on Instagram

Hello Mr. Mir ❤️ #InAbuDhabi

A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly) on

The destinations selected by Sajal and Ahad are prestigious landmark locations of Abu Dhabi. If rumours are to be believed they were staying at the ultra-luxurious Emirate Palace Suite that hosts international dignitaries.

Their Nikah location was Zaya Nurai, a luxurious private resort island.

Ahad and Sajal be seen next in the Zee5 series Dhoop Ki Deewar.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story