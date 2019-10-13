Mom and Dad, Sorry for All Those Times I Was a Prick: Shahid Kapoor

While being a movie star can be one tough job, parenting is no less. And actor Shahid Kapoor seems to have realized it now, since he is a parent of two himself. While the box-office success of his movie Kabir Singh continues to keep him in the buzz, Sasha has been vocal about his marriage and kids more than ever now.

Married to Delhi-based Mira Rajput, the actor is now the father of two adorable kids Misha and Zain, who too are looked upon on the internet. In an interview with Filmfare, Shahid Kapoor got candid about how the new phase was an epiphany for him in a way where he came across a new aspect about his own personality. "I was pretty self-oriented till I became a parent. Though I believed I was selfless. But when I became a parent, I realized I was actually damn selfish. Now I don’t put myself first. You end up thinking about your kids and family first. Sometimes it’s nice. Sometimes it’s frustrating because you do need to put yourself first at times. Every individual needs to have their own breathing space. I struggle with it. I respect my parents a lot more today than I did before I was a parent," he said.

Parenthood has hit Shahid Kapoor hard, so much so that he has asked for an apology from his parents as he said, "Now I understand what all they did for me. I don’t know if it’s too late for me to apologize but through Filmfare I say, ‘Mom and dad, sorry for all those times I was a prick."

Shahid was born to Neelima Azim and Pankaj kapoor in 1981.

Shahid's last movie Kabir Singh, costarring Kiara Advani turned out to be one of the highest grossing Bollywood movie and earned Rs 372.30 crore at the box office. The movie was a Hindi remake of the Telugu movie Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverkonda and Shalini Pandey.

