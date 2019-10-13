Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Mom and Dad, Sorry for All Those Times I Was a Prick: Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor's has said that he now understands what it means like to be parent and how much his parents must have sacrificed for him. The actor also apologized to his parents for being a prick!

News18.com

Updated:October 13, 2019, 3:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mom and Dad, Sorry for All Those Times I Was a Prick: Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor's has said that he now understands what it means like to be parent and how much his parents must have sacrificed for him. The actor also apologized to his parents for being a prick!

While being a movie star can be one tough job, parenting is no less. And actor Shahid Kapoor seems to have realized it now, since he is a parent of two himself. While the box-office success of his movie Kabir Singh continues to keep him in the buzz, Sasha has been vocal about his marriage and kids more than ever now.

Read: Hrithik Roshan or Salman Khan, Who is Anushka Sharma Working With Next?

View this post on Instagram

Siblings #sisterandbrother💕 #shahidkapoorkids

A post shared by May Roroh (@may_roh30) on

Married to Delhi-based Mira Rajput, the actor is now the father of two adorable kids Misha and Zain, who too are looked upon on the internet.  In an interview with Filmfare, Shahid Kapoor got candid about how the new phase was an epiphany for him in a way where he came across a new aspect about his own personality. "I was pretty self-oriented till I became a parent. Though I believed I was selfless. But when I became a parent, I realized I was actually damn selfish. Now I don’t put myself first. You end up thinking about your kids and family first. Sometimes it’s nice. Sometimes it’s frustrating because you do need to put yourself first at times. Every individual needs to have their own breathing space. I struggle with it. I respect my parents a lot more today than I did before I was a parent," he said.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#adorable #shahidkapoor #shahidkapoorkids #junior #kid A post shared by shahid shanatic (@shaanaatic) on

Parenthood has hit Shahid Kapoor hard, so much so that he has asked for an apology from his parents as he said, "Now I understand what all they did for me. I don’t know if it’s too late for me to apologize but through Filmfare I say, ‘Mom and dad, sorry for all those times I was a prick."

Read: Priyanka Chopra Pitches Herself as First Female Bond

Shahid was born to Neelima Azim and Pankaj kapoor in 1981.

Shahid's last movie Kabir Singh, costarring Kiara Advani turned out to be one of the highest grossing Bollywood movie and earned Rs 372.30 crore at the box office. The movie was a Hindi remake of the Telugu movie Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverkonda and Shalini Pandey.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram