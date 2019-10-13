Mom and Dad, Sorry for All Those Times I Was a Prick: Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor's has said that he now understands what it means like to be parent and how much his parents must have sacrificed for him. The actor also apologized to his parents for being a prick!
Shahid Kapoor's has said that he now understands what it means like to be parent and how much his parents must have sacrificed for him. The actor also apologized to his parents for being a prick!
While being a movie star can be one tough job, parenting is no less. And actor Shahid Kapoor seems to have realized it now, since he is a parent of two himself. While the box-office success of his movie Kabir Singh continues to keep him in the buzz, Sasha has been vocal about his marriage and kids more than ever now.
Read: Hrithik Roshan or Salman Khan, Who is Anushka Sharma Working With Next?
View this post on Instagram
Married to Delhi-based Mira Rajput, the actor is now the father of two adorable kids Misha and Zain, who too are looked upon on the internet. In an interview with Filmfare, Shahid Kapoor got candid about how the new phase was an epiphany for him in a way where he came across a new aspect about his own personality. "I was pretty self-oriented till I became a parent. Though I believed I was selfless. But when I became a parent, I realized I was actually damn selfish. Now I don’t put myself first. You end up thinking about your kids and family first. Sometimes it’s nice. Sometimes it’s frustrating because you do need to put yourself first at times. Every individual needs to have their own breathing space. I struggle with it. I respect my parents a lot more today than I did before I was a parent," he said.
View this post on Instagram
#adorable #shahidkapoor #shahidkapoorkids #junior #kid A post shared by shahid shanatic (@shaanaatic) on
Parenthood has hit Shahid Kapoor hard, so much so that he has asked for an apology from his parents as he said, "Now I understand what all they did for me. I don’t know if it’s too late for me to apologize but through Filmfare I say, ‘Mom and dad, sorry for all those times I was a prick."
Read: Priyanka Chopra Pitches Herself as First Female Bond
Shahid was born to Neelima Azim and Pankaj kapoor in 1981.
Shahid's last movie Kabir Singh, costarring Kiara Advani turned out to be one of the highest grossing Bollywood movie and earned Rs 372.30 crore at the box office. The movie was a Hindi remake of the Telugu movie Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverkonda and Shalini Pandey.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Says 'Overworked And Underpaid' Describe Her Best
- Trailers This Week: Vijay, Atlee's Bigil Impresses Shah Rukh Khan
- Why Lionel Messi Does Not Like Being Called 'God' by Fans
- Facebook Friends Who Met for the First Time During Durga Puja Get Married in 4 Hours
- A 'Seven-Headed' Snake Skin Discovered Near Bengaluru Has Left Locals Curious