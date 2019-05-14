English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MOM China Box Office Collection: Sridevi's Film Earns Rs 49.41 Crore in Just 4 Days
Directed by Ravi Udyawar, 'MOM' sees Sridevi in the role of a mother who sets out to ensure justice for her step-daughter (essayed by Pakistani actress Sajal Ali) who is gang raped.
Image: Taran Adarsh/Twitter
MOM, starring Sridevi, continues its dream run at the China's box office as the film earned over Rs 49.4 crore in just four days.
The film, which is also Sridevi's last film, debuted at fourth position in China box office, opening better than Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer AndhaDhun, which opened last month.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest box office figures: "#Mom maintains a strong hold on Day 4 [Mon] in #China... Should cross $ 10 million [+/-] by the end of Week 1, which indicates very good trending... Fri $ 1.68 mn, Sat $ 2.22 mn, Sun $ 2.10 mn, Mon $ 1.02 mn. Total: $ 7.02 million [₹ 49.41 cr]." (sic)
The movie was released in 38,500 screens in China by Zee Studios International on May 10. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Sridevi played a mother who sets out to ensure justice for her step-daughter (essayed by Pakistani actress Sajal Ali) who is gang raped.
The veteran actress won the Best Actress National Award posthumously for her role.
Five years after her English Vinglish, Sridevi gave a power-packed performance in Mom in 2017. She was seen in a cameo in Zero last year. The actress passed away on February 24, 2018.
MOM producer Boney Kapoor, who is also the husband of late actress Sridevi, got emotional as the film released in China's theatres. Boney Kapoor said in a statement: "MOM is very close to our heart and we are very overwhelmed to witness the love the film is receiving in China... At such occasion, I wish Sri was here to see the huge success her film has garnered."
