'Mom Refused to Put One': Janhvi Kapoor on Why her Bathroom Does Not Have a Lock

It is not a surprise that Janhvi Kapoor’s home is as lavish as it gets. The daughter of actor-producer Boney Kapoor and late veteran actress Sridevi has even gifted herself a plush 65 crore duplex in Mumbai’s Bandra. You have to agree that Janhvi is quite active on social media.

Besides dropping snippets of her stunning photoshoots, and travel diaries, Janhvi was kind enough to give us a tour of her ostentatious bungalow in Chennai. In an interview with the fashion magazine Vogue, the Dhadak actress spilled the beans on why her mother Sridevi did not allow her to lock doors in the bathroom, among many other things.

Opening the doors to the grand bungalow, Janhvi introduced us to the luxurious rooms, including a short glimpse of Boney Kapoor and his little, vintage office. While giving a personal tour of her master bedroom, Janhvi revealed why her bathroom does not have a lock in it.

Recalling the memories regarding the same, Janhvi opened up, “I remember mom refused to put a lock as she was so scared that I would go into the bathroom and talk to boys. So, I was not allowed to have a lock on my bathroom. Now the entire room’s done up… but my bathroom still doesn’t have a lock."

According to the video posted by Vogue on YouTube, Janhvi’s splendid house was dotted with exquisite paintings, and pictures of their family - Janhvi, Khushi, Boney, and Sridevi. Janhvi went all candid as she showed the interior decorations inside the house premises alongside a special photo-laden wall which she fondly termed a “memorabilia wall.” The actress did not leave out any information as she shared the details of the lovely pictures which captured Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s priceless moments over the years.

Janhvi concluded the video with the words, “A thing I love about this house, apart from the memories, is that it has so much of the old, but also a little bit of the new us."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the film Mili. The survival thriller, directed by Mathukutty Xavier, revolves around a restaurant worker who gets locked up in a freezer. Janhvi’s next is director Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal where the actress is cast opposite Varun Dhawan.

Bawaal is scheduled to hit the theatres next year in April. Besides Bawaal, Janhvi is also busy shooting for the film Mr and Mrs Mahi, a cricket drama that also stars Rajkumar Rao.

