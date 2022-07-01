Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt Is Enjoying Some 'Me Time' Outside Heart of Stone Sets In Portugal, See Pics

Alia Bhatt is spending some time with herself after a roller-coaster of a week she’s had. The actress, who is married to Ranbir Kapoor, announced her pregnancy earlier this week. The news rightly so broke the internet. Following the news, she was spotted spending time with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Ranveer Singh in London. Now, the actress has decided to enjoy some ‘me time’ and shared glimpses of her happy time. She also revealed that she is in Portugal this weekend.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared three pictures and revealed that she stepped out for a walk by herself. In the first picture, the actress’s pregnancy glow was evident as she flashed a big smile for a selfie. In the second, she shared a picture of the path she was walking on. In the third, she shared a picture of her shadow.

Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, “Nothing a walk with yourself can’t fix.” She geo-tagged the location as Praia do Canal Nature Resort in Portugal. It isn’t clear if she is shooting a portion of her Hollywood film Heart of Stone in Portugal or if she’s on a mini-vacay.

Alia is set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. The Netflix film also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Alia had flown to the UK last month to shoot for the film. It seems like she is bonding with the Wonder Woman actress well for Gadot often comments on Alia’s post.

Gadot had recently commented on Alia’s pregnancy announcement post. On Monday, Alia took to Instagram and shared a picture in which she and Ranbir were seen in a clinic getting a test done. Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, “Our baby ….. coming soon.” Gadot took to the comments section and dropped a number of heart emojis.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.