Mom-to-Be Alia Bhatt Radiates Pregnancy Glow in Cute Pink Dress As She Poses For Paparazzi

Alia Bhatt is basking in the success of her recently released film Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film saw Alia and her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor share the screen for the first time in a film. It also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. On Tuesday evening, the actress, who is also expecting her first child with Ranbir was clicked in the city.

The photos shared by the paparazzi see Alia dressed in an adorable pink dress. She flaunted her baby bump and radiated the pregnancy glow as she posed for the shutterbugs. Take a look at the photos:

Earlier in the day, the actress shared an unseen still from Brahmastra’s song ‘Deva Deva.’ In the photo, Alia can be seen looking at the camera while Ranbir Kapoor looks sideways. Sharing it, she wrote the names of their onscreen characters, “Shiva & Isha” and added, “one from the archives – during deva deva shoot.” Alia’s fans and family members took to the comment section to shower praise on the couple. Ranbir’s sister Riddhima wrote, “Both” and added heart emojis whereas the actress’ mother Soni Razdan wrote, “Beauts.”

Meanwhile, it seems that Brahmastra has finally ended Bollywood’s dry spell at the box office. After registering a record opening of Rs 75 crores worldwide on its opening day and then collecting Rs 85 crores on Saturday, Brahmastra earned Rs 65 on Sunday. This means that film saw a massive decline on Sunday at the box office. However, despite this decline, the total worldwide collection of Brahmastra after its opening weekend stands at Rs 225 crore.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. She also has her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone in the pipeline.

