Mom-to-Be Alia Bhatt Spends Diwali in Bed With Cat Edward, Shares Throwback Pic
Mom-to-Be Alia Bhatt Spends Diwali in Bed With Cat Edward, Shares Throwback Pic

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: October 24, 2022, 16:34 IST

Mumbai, India

Alia Bhatt shared a photo from last year's Diwali and wrote that she is spending this year in bed. She also shared a photo of her lying on the bed with her cat.

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt is expecting her first child with her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor this year. The couple who tied the knot in April after dating for a couple of years announced their pregnancy two months after their marriage. Now, the pregnant actress took to social media to share a glimpse of her Diwali. Alia couldn’t be a part of the Diwali parties due to her pregnancy. She shared a throwback photo of her from last year’s Diwali and wrote that she is spending this year in bed. She also shared a photo of her lying on the bed with her pet cat, Edward.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Happy Diwali from throwback me as current me is spending Diwali in bed love & light to all ✨✨✨✨”

Take a look:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in the film Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. This marked the couple’s first film together. Now after enjoying massive success in theatres, the Ayan Mukerji directorial is now set for its OTT release. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from November 4 onwards. Alia also shot for the Hollywood debut film, Heart of Stone this year. She will also be seen with Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebs have been celebrating Diwali this entire week with some prominent names throwing pre-Diwali bashes. Manish Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Ramesh Taurani, Anand Pandi, Ekta Kapoor, and Ayushmann Khurrana were among the ones who hosted Diwali parties this year with several A-listers in attendance.

first published:October 24, 2022, 16:34 IST
