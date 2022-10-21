Mom-to-Be Alia Bhatt's Sister Shaheen Bhatt Smiles Cutely as Paparazzi Calls Her 'Maasi Ji'

Shaheen Bhatt was clicked recently at Manish Malhotra’s star-studded Diwali party. Alia Bhatt’s sister arrived in a gorgeous olive green dress. She carried a gold purse that complemented her outfit and left her hair in soft curls. As she was passing by the paparazzi, they teased her by calling her ‘maasi ji’ (aunt) as her sister is soon going to be a mother. This left a bright smile on Shaheen’s face. She then posed for the paparazzi before entering the venue.

As soon as the video was uploaded, netizens took to the comment section to praise Shaheen. One user wrote, “love her dress” while another one called her graceful. Another comment read, “Beautiful massi.”

Watch the video here:

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who tied the knot this year will be soon welcoming their first child. In an exclusive chat with News18, Shaheen shared her delight on Alia’s impending motherhood. She told us, “Alia is the first among us, siblings, who will be welcoming a baby. There is a vibe of extreme nervousness and excited anticipation (at home). We are waiting to meet the new member of our family.”

Meanwhile, talking of Manish Malhotra’s party, the who’s who of Bollywood were in attendance. The actors turned up the glam quotient as they arrived decked in ethnic clothes for the evening. Several celebrities were clicked by the paparazzi including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif among many others.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here