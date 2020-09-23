Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma Approves of Her Delicious French Fries with a Thumbs Up

It appears that maternity is bringing out the foodie in actress Anushka Sharma. The gorgeous mommy-to-be gave a sneak peek of how it feels like satisfying cravings while pregnant.

Anushka took to social media to share a clip of her having a good time while enjoying a bowl full french fries. The video shows a dish laden with crispy fries with a cheesy mayonnaise dip on the side. Looks like her treat was drool worthy as Anushka shows a thumbs up sign after dipping a fry and having it. She also added a hopping french fry pack emoji to her Instagram story to explain her mood.

Anushka and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli announced the pregnancy news last month. Since, the expectant mother has been making her fans and followers go awwww with adorable visuals. She is currently in Dubai to be with Kohli who is captaining the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Indian Premier League (IPL).

Anushka is flaunting her baby bump leaving one and all awestruck with her heartwarming posts. She looked like a vision in a recent post shared on Instagram.

Anushka added a beautiful picture to her timeline wherein she is dressed in a stunning black monokini. She was smiling ear-to-ear as she posed by the pool. The radiant smile on her face of the alluring pregnancy glow is unmissable.

She also marked World Gratitude Day with her post that was accompanied with an evocative quote in caption.

“Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world , opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward Because ... ' After all , we are all just walking each other home ' - Ram Dass #worldgratitudeday ,” wrote Anushka.

Earlier, she posted a heartfelt post wherein she could be seen caressing her belly. Anushka wrote, “Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you . When this is not in your control then really what is ?”

Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film Zero co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.