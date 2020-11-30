Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma Flashes Million Dollar Smile as She Poses with Her Team

Soon-to-be mother Anushka Sharma is planning to keep the hustle going until her due date. The gorgeous actress is busy juggling commercial shoots in the city. As she turns her work mode on amid the pandemic, Anushka is ensuring every little precaution and safety measure is followed on sets. The actress, who has reached the last stage of her third trimester, is shooting for days in a row. The glimpse from her busy schedule surfaced online a day ago and has been widely shared across fan pages on various social media platforms.

The 32-year-old wants to wrap up her pending commitments with a few brand endorsements. A picture from a vanity van has been trending where Anushka is posing with her team. While the stunning mom-to-be looks radiant in a blush pink number, her crew is clad head-to-toe in PPE kits.

Take a look at the picture here:

New behind-the-scenes stills from Anushka’s schedule have been surfacing online daily. Paparazzi cannot have enough of the actress’ maternity style that she has clearly aced. Anushka, who was already a firm fixture on the best dressed lists, has retained her spot while flaunting her baby bump. She has given blush, nudes and pink hues a new meaning with her wardrobe comprising a range of those. For someone looking for a contemporary take on a classic staple, Anushka’s lead can be followed. She opts for wispy touches for a natural, lived-in finish.

Her eclectic maternity wardrobe includes everything from ruffled numbers and wrap dresses to monochromatic kurta and pastel dungarees sets in soothing hues.

Anushka, who resumed shooting for projects, recently picked a nude colour T-shirt teamed with a knit skirt in matching neutral shade.

Anushka is expecting her first child with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, due in January next year.