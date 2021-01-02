Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma's Happy Pics with Virat Kohli are Unmissable

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are welcoming the new year together. Treating their fans, the actress shared some happy pictures of the soon-to-be-parents couple on her verified Instagram account. In the monochrome pictures, the duo was seen sharing a hearty laugh as they posed together for the cameras.

The pictures are from the intimate get-together hosted by Anushka and Virat at their home for new year's. Sharing the pics, Anushka wrote, "Wishing you all bountiful of love, happiness and prosperity this new year. From us to you."

For new year's Anushka and Virat hosted an intimate dinner at their home. For the occasion, the duo was joined by Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic, who also became parents earlier this year. In the pictures shared by Virat, the couples are seen gathered around the dinner table as they get snapped ahead of the New Year. Anushka wore a printed black dress and Virat complimented her in an all black look.

Virat captioned his post, "Friends who test negative together spend positive time together! ☺️ Nothing like a get together with friends in safe environments. May this year bring a lot of hope, joy, happiness and good health. Stay safe (sic)!"

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017. The couple had a hush-hush destination wedding in Italy.

Anushka is expected to deliver her child in January next year. The couple had shared the happy news in August on social media, writing: "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."