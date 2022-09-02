Mom-To-Be Bipasha Basu on Trolls Targeting Baby Bump Pics: 'I'm a Body-Positive Person'

Bipasha Basu, who is enjoying every moment of her pregnancy days, is often targeted by trolls on Instagram for posting photos where she flaunts her baby bump. However, the negative comments don't bother the actress, who calls herself a “body-positive person.” Bipasha recently opened up about the criticism she has been subjected to for showing off her baby bump on Instagram. She said that while she respects everyone's opinions, they don't dictate her life. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are all set to embrace parenthood and will welcome their first child soon.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Bipasha opened up about the slew of disrespectful comments made at her for posting pictures from the photoshoot where she flaunts her baby bump. The actress shared that she understands how everyone is entitled to an opinion and that she respects all opinions. But, she prefers to focus on 99% positive instead of 1% negativity. She believes that her personal life will not be dictated by the opinion of others. She said, “ I'm a body-positive person. I believe that you have to love the body you live in. My philosophy in life is to love yourself and it's all around the magic of having this beautiful body as a machine. If you don't keep this body healthy, you're not going to lead a happy life. So, a lot of focus is on the body.”

She talked about the changes her body is going through during the pregnancy and how the transformation feels. She said that she wants to celebrate her body which has changed at this beautiful stage of her life. She wants to flaunt it. She shared that she gets a lot of love from fans and media and everyone else and their love and wishes overwhelm her.

Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover’s romance began on the sets of their horror film Alone in 2015. After dating for a while, the couple tied the knot in April 2016 in a traditional Bengali wedding ceremony. After a few years of their blissful marriage, the couple announced their pregnancy by sharing pictures from their maternity photoshoot.

