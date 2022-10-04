Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu Radiates Pregnancy Glow in Stunning Pics By Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu is currently in her third trimester of pregnancy and is quite excited to embrace motherhood for the first time. The actress is often seen giving fans glimpses of her pregnancy journey and we can safely say, she is enjoying every bit of it. The soon-to-be mommy is also making heads turn with her maternity style with her ultra uber cool, comfy yet stylish outfits. Keeping her glam game on, Bipasha recently donned a beautiful yet extra comfortable outfit and we are loving it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bipasha Basu shared some happy pictures of her that were clicked by her husband, Karan Singh Grover. In the pictures, the actress is seen resting and posing for the camera. She is seen sporting a bright yellow tie-dye dress. She opted for a middle-parting wavy hairdo, well-done brows, kohled eyes and bold lips.

Along with the pictures, the actress wrote, “Love yourself. #mamatobe (along with a red heart and Nazar Amulet emoji)”. She even gave picture credits to her husband. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Bipasha Basu shared the post online, netizens were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy. Some of the users complimented the actress, while some couldn’t stop gushing over how adorable the pictures were. One of the users wrote, “God bless you my lady love. You are such an inspiration”, while another wrote, “So cute… baby growing & growing”. Some users also commented with a series of red hearts and fire-struck emojis.

Bipasha Basu recently had a small but extravagant baby shower in Mumbai. The actor wore a pink flowy dress with a thigh-high slit and flaunted her baby bump. The actress took to Instagram to share a few photos from her baby shower.

During an interview with Harpers Bazaar, Bipasha revealed that she has created an excel sheet to keep track of the preparations. She added that her husband made fun of her, but she wants everything to be perfect. The actor went on to say that the baby now owns everything in her house.

