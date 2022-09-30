Mom-To-Be Bipasha Basu Visits Hospital In Mumbai - Is This For Routine Check-Up?

Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu visited Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on Friday. The actress was snapped by the paparazzi as she arrived at the hospital in her car. She sported a black outfit and tied her hair into a messy bun. The actress also followed all the coronavirus-related protocols as she also wore a face mask. Bipasha was clicked as she got down from her car and entered the hospital.

The exact reason for Bipasha’s visit to the doctor remains unclear. However, it is being speculated that she visited the hospital only for a routine check-up.

For the unversed, Bipasha Basu is expecting her first child with actor-husband Karan Singh Grover. The couple announed the news of Bipasha’s pregnancy on August 17 this year when they shared pictures in which the Raaz actress was seen flaunting her baby bump. “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee (sic),” the caption read.

Recently, Bipasha’s friends also organised an intimate baby shower ceremony for the actress, pictures of which later went viral on social media. The ceremony was attended by a few celebrities including Rajiv Adatia and Aarti Singh among others. Prior to this, Bipasha’s mother and mother-in-law had also organised a baby shower ceremony for her.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here