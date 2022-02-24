Mom-to-Be Debina Bonnerjee is a Water Baby, These Pics Are Proof

TV industry’s power couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, after being married for 11 years, are all set to embrace parenthood. While the couple is currently enjoying their time in Goa, Debina’s baby bump pictures are unmissable. Debina and Gurmeet flew down to Goa to celebrate the latter’s birthday. In a recent Instagram post, Debina shared a couple of snaps of herself flaunting her baby bump in a swimming pool. The actor is indeed a water baby. In the snaps, Debina is dressed in a dark blue and white swimsuit, with her tresses tied in a bun and sunglasses on. The actor was spotted chilling in the pool and flaunting her baby bump. “Yes clearly a water baby..,” Debina captioned the post. “My beautiful water baby”, “omg you look so lovely”, “water baby” and “beautiful my queen” were some of the praises from fans that flooded the comment section.

Take a look:

On her Instagram Stories, Debina shared a BTS of her swimming pool photoshoot. She posted a picture of her striking a pose in the pool, while Gurmeet was right behind her, outside the pool. “Any by the way, I went for a swim with my husband keeping a strict eye on me,” Debina captioned the click.

Two weeks back, in an adorable Instagram post, Debina had revealed her pregnancy. Sharing a photo of herself with her husband, Debina wrote, “To Becoming 3, Choudhary junior coming, Seeking your blessings.” The couple looked lovely together, as they were dressed in all black. While Gurmeet donned black joggers and sweatshirt, Debina looked pretty in a black dress in which she also flaunted her baby bump.

For the unversed, Gurmeet and Debina tied the knot on February 15, 2011, and earlier this month they celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary. Ever since the couple had announced their pregnancy, Debina has been sharing glimpses of her mood swings, nursery preparations, and much more with her fans.

