Mom-To-Be Debina Bonnerjee Is Feeling 'Forever Grateful' As She Enters 3rd Trimester of Her Pregnancy

Television actress Debina Bonnerjee is currently expecting her first child with actor-husband Gurmeet Choudhary. On Wednesday, she took to her official Instagram account and shared that she has now entered the third trimester of her pregnancy. Debina also talked at length about the feelings a woman’s body experiences during pregnancy and penned down a heartfelt note.

“Standing in the 3rd trimester … with a swollen feet … many toilet runs… constipated… leaking bouts with sneezes and caugh or even a hearty laugh… reminds me that I am pregnant… reminds me that this is real. … after so many years of no.. it is finally a YES," she wrote.

Debina further added, “Behind all the happy dances and beautiful poses is an odd feeling… of experiencing pregnancy after trauma. A nagging shadow of fear and anxiety after Da initial excitement…"

The actress also mentioned how each milestone of pregnancy brings new worries and wrote, “Each milestone each appointment bringing in new worries. Is my beta HCG Hi enough? Is it increasing at the desired rate? Is there a heartbeat at the next ultrasound? Is the baby growing correctly? Are all the scans normal? Movements?"

Debina concluded by saying that she is grateful for this experience and is excited to meet her baby soon. “I am forever grateful for this blessing. The anxiety the fear cannot overshadow my gratefulness..Sharing my journey as joyfully as possible. What may… I am ready to overcome all the hurdles and meet you, my baby," she wrote.

Check out Debina Bonnerjee’s post here:

Fans and friends were quick to shower love on mom-to-be Debina in the comment section. Sana Makbul wrote, “Hey mama". Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta also wrote, “Sending you so much love."

For the unversed, Debina and Gurmeet announced the news of her pregnancy in February this year. Back then, they took to social media, dropped an adorable picture in which Debina was seen flaunting her baby bump. “To Becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming Seeking your blessings. #parentstobe #gurbina," the caption of their post read.

