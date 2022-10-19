Mom-To-Be Debina Bonnerjee Looks Like A Mermaid in Maternity Photoshoot

Television actress Debina Bonnerjee seems to be bathing in her pregnancy glow. Debina is leaving no stone unturned to welcome her second child with her husband and actor Gurmeet Choudhary. As we are all aware, maternity photoshoots have become a rage in the Bollywood industry. Actresses like Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor have often flaunted their baby bumps in exquisite maternity attire, with Alia even launching her maternity wear. The maternity photoshoots appear to have set foot in the entertainment industry as well. And Debina has proven to be a fine example.

Debina dropped a breathtaking picture of herself on the photo-sharing application shelling out major maternity photoshoot goals in sparkly attire. “Because of you, I believe miracles do happen,” the actress captioned her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)



Debina can be seen donning a gorgeous baby-pink sequinned, sheath dress, heavily embellished with diamond-encrusted patterns. The actress struck a mermaid-like pose, embracing her baby bump, and sitting on the ground as her dazzling shadow illuminated the floor below. The mom-to-be flashed a soft beaming smile, closing her eyes as if feeling the sweet joy of motherhood.

Top showsha video

Besides the lovely picture, the Ramayan actress also shared a video having snippets of the time when her maternity photo shoot was taking place. The actress got clicked in several candid poses. She seemed to enjoy the whole process, sometimes even breaking into an impromptu dance.

Crediting photographer Barkha Agarwal for capturing the beautiful moments, Debina wrote, “It’s an art to capture this journey with care and passion …. And Barkha Agarwal made it memorable… keep watching this space for more.” Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)



Earlier, Debina announced her second pregnancy in an adorable Instagram post. She shared a heart-warming family picture featuring herself, her husband Gurmeet, and their daughter Lianna. The announcement took social media users by surprise since Lianna was born through IVF, just four months prior.

Debina and Gurmeet tied the nuptial knot on February 11, 2011. They welcomed Lianna on April 3rd, this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here