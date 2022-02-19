Mom-To-Be Debina Bonnerjee Shares Her ‘Weird’ Cravings For Junk Food

Actors Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are going to be parents after 11 years of their marriage. The couple recently shared the good news on Instagram. They are getting congratulatory messages from their friends and fans. Now, Debina has shared a video on Instagram giving a glimpse into her cravings for junk food during pregnancy.

In the beginning of the video Debina says that this is a first vlog of its kind where she will talk about issues related to pregnancy. The actress says that she will also talk about all the bad cravings that she has been experiencing these days. After this, Debina introduces Gurmeet.

The video proceeds with Debina giving a glimpse of all the delicious food items served on the dining table. Debina then says that initially she had consumed a large chunk of these food items and suffered from a lot of acidity and gastric issues. Due to this, Debina describes, she had to undergo a lot of cleansing diet and now she is eating healthy food. Debina then said that some of the food combinations she has tried out these days are really weird. The actress then asks Gurmeet whether she eats this kind of food normally? Gurmeet then says that Debina and in fact both of them are very diet conscious but these days Debina has given dieting.

Gurmeet revealed that Debina ate a lot whenever she wanted. Gurmeet seemed almost ready to devour the delicious food items and said that he has never seen such a variety of dishes.

Debina excitedly said that she is unable to comprehend which food item to consume first. Gurmeet, picking up one plate asked the name of the food item and Debina replied that these are mini pancakes dipped in Nutella. Gurmeet said that Nutella is his weakness. At this point Debina humorously told the audience that she is thinking that these food items are not for her but for Gurmeet’s craving.

The video ends with Debina telling the audience how she had given in to her cravings but controlled it at a certain time. Due to this she was able to achieve a certain glow on her face.

