The celeb world painted the town red with their partners this Valentine’s Day. While some couples jetted off to exotic vacations, others kept it close-knit. Pictures of their love-filled moments flooded the Internet, leaving fans gushing over the adorable pairs. Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar was also among the many celebrities who celebrated the day of love with her husband-actor Shoaib Ibrahim. Sharing a romantic picture on Instagram, the mom-to-be called herself “blessed” for having Shoaib in her life.

Along with a lovely picture, Dipika wrote, “You walked into my life and made sure there’s Love all around and you continue to do that every single day… Happy Valentines Day To the Love of my life… Shoaib, I am blessed ki Aap mere Ho…”

In the snap, Shoaib and Dipika are sharing a warm hug. The duo twinned in white. While Shoaib was decked up in a casual kurta, Dipika donned a Chikankari suit, having slightly puffed-up sleeves. The lovebirds flashed their million-dollar smile in the sun-kissed picture. Dipika’s pregnancy glow was unmissable.

As soon as the pictures surfaced online, social media users were floored by the celebrity couple, dropping their adorable reactions in the comments. “Mashaallah Nazar na lage ameen Allah apko apki nanni si Jaan ki hifazat kare ameen,” wished one user. “So cute,” quipped another. Many others dropped innumerable red heart emojis in the comments.

On January 22, Dipika and Shoaib uploaded an adorable picture on Instagram, announcing that they were expecting their first child. Both of them wore caps where the words “Mom” and “Dad” were inscribed. They were quite hush-hush about the pregnancy since Dipika suffered from a miscarriage last year.

The Sasural Simar Ka actress tied the nuptial knot with Shoaib on February 22, 2018, in an intimate wedding ceremony. Soon after the marriage, Dipika converted to Islam, which created a buzz on social media. Many even slammed the actress for her decision. Defending herself, the 36-year-old actress claimed, “It’s true I have done it, but… I don’t think it needs to be talked about. It is a very personal matter and I don’t think I need to talk about it openly in front of the media.”

