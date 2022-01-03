Mom-to-Be Kajal Aggarwal is the Secret Behind Amazing Pics of Husband Gautam Kitchlu

Parents-to-be Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are currently vacationing in Goa and how. The couple, who announced their first pregnancy over the weekend, have been adding stunning pictures to their holiday album and we are loving it all. On Monday, Kajal posted a photo of herself, in which she can be seen clicking a picture of Gautam at what appears to be Malvan Beach. Kajal’s face isn’t visible in the image but only her shadow can be seen in it. Gautam looks busy enjoying the mesmerising beauty of the blue sea and the sky with his back towards the camera. Sharing the pic, Kajal picked the best caption possible for it. She wrote: “Behind every successful man is his….Gorgeous (ahem) wife, taking pictures” LOL. We totally agree with you, Kajal Aggarwal.

Check out Kajal Aggarwal’s latest post here:

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu announced their pregnancy in a rather cryptic way. They posted pictures of themselves from their New Year’s celebrations, in which the actress can be seen embracing her baby bump. “So, I close my eyes to old ends. Open my eyes to new beginnings! Happy new year fam. Immensely grateful for 2021 Look forward to entering 22 with wisdom, kindness and love in our hearts,” Kajal captioned the post with a smiley emoji. Take a look:

Gautam Kitchlu confirmed the news by posting this gorgeous picture of Kajal with a pregnant lady icon and a high-five emoji over the weekend.

Guess what? Kajal Aggarwal treated us to a lovely photo of herself showing off her baby bump on Monday morning too. She looks stunning in a black dress in the picture. Take a look:

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal is best-known for her performances in movies like Arya 2, Singham, Special 26, Khaidi No 150 and Magadheera. She has projects like Acharya, Mosagallu, Hey Sinamika, Paris Paris and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 lined up.

