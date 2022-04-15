Mom-To-Be Kajal Aggarwal Posts Emotional Message For Husband Gautam Kitchlu

Actress Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are going to welcome their first baby soon. The actress is eight months pregnant now and she has recently shared a post appreciating her husband’s care and support during pregnancy. On April 14, the actress uploaded a few photos on Instagram with Gautam, and wrote a heartfelt message thanking him for taking care of her selflessly.

“Dear Husband, Thank you for being the greatest husband + to-be-dad a girl could ask for. Thank you for being so selfless, for waking up with me almost every night while I had ‘morning’ sickness, for camping out on the couch with me for weeks because it was the most comfy place for me to sleep, for immediately texting the doc and taking me to moms house to put my legs up during the braxton hicks contractions and never hesitating or making me feel bad, for always making sure I’m well fed, well hydrated + comfortable, for taking care of me and lastly for loving me through it all.”

She also said that in the months leading up to the final stages of her pregnancy, she had witnessed how much love and care her husband displayed for the baby and herself. She wrote that she is happy that her husband will be an amazing father. “Before our sweet baby comes, I want you to know how wonderful you are and that you will be an amazing father as well,” Kajal mentioned.

Talking about the changes the baby will bring in their lives, Kajal said that they will probably not be able to go impromptu partying, go for the movies every weekend or binge watch shows but they will have a beautiful baby that will fill their hearts with joy.

“Our lives are going to change drastically, and I’m so grateful for that. We won’t have all the alone time we have now- we won’t be able to go to the movies every weekend, or lay around and sleep + binge watch shows, we probably won’t go out impromptu partying for a while or have as many date nights… BUT we will have a beautiful baby that will fill our hearts with so much joy. There will be sleepless nights, times we feel sick, times we aren’t feeling ourselves, but this will also be the best time of our life. Things will change but one thing will stay the same and that is how much I love you,” wrote the Singham actress.

“I’m blessed to have you by my side for our greatest adventure yet. You are going to be the most terrific father and I love the life we live,” concluded Kajal with a heart emoji.

Kajal, who has already made a name in Telugu and Tamil film industries, got married to Gautam in Mumbai in October 2020 at a private wedding ceremony attended by close friends and family members.

