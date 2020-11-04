Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan Keeps it Chic in a White Breezy Outfit, See Pic

Leave it to Kareena Kapoor Khan to slay the maternity style and she will never disappoint. To say the least, the actresses’ maternity wardrobe is anything but boring. The gorgeous mama, who is six months into her pregnancy, has set some major fashion goals. She has resumed work in a selection of clothing, featuring unexpected styles and asymmetrical cuts.

From silk kurtas to quintessential kaftans, the star has worked everything during her pregnancy. The mom-to-be’s fashion choices are noteworthy and she agrees that comfort and functionality come first. She has also updated her maternity closet with must-have maxis, co-ord sets and youthful jumpsuits.

For a recent outing, Kareena picked an outfit from her wardrobe of classics one can never go wrong with. Her pick included an easy-breezy white strappy slip dress that came with an asymmetrical high-low hem. The interesting silhouette also featured a v-neckline with the entire fabric showing off pretty polka dots. The comfortable laid back attire was an ideal pick the way it fell loosely onto her growing baby bump. With the perfect off-duty look, Kareena has upped her own style quotient and set new motherhood trends.

Kareena and Saif’s second child is due sometime in early months of 2021. On the work front, Kareena has wrapped up shooting for the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is headlined by Aamir Khan and directed by Advait Chandan. It is an Indian adaptation of the American blockbuster Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddha is scheduled for release in December 2021. The upcoming comedy drama will also include Mona Singh and Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi in his Bollywood debut.

Kareena is also set to feature in Karan Johar’s magnum opus, Takht. The historical drama will see Kareena essay Jahanara Begum. The multi-starrer will also feature Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar.