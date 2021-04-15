Mom-to-be Kishwer Merchantt Shares 'Pregnancy Clothing Hacks' on Instagram

Actress Kishwer Merchantt, who is expecting her first child with husband, actor Suyyash Rai, recently took to Instagram to share a video where she has shared pregnancy clothing hacks.

In the video shared by the actress, she advised pregnant women to not spend money on clothes. “Pregnancy clothing hacks. This video shows how you DON’T have to buy clothes during your pregnancy if you have a husband who’s clothes you can raid, if ur mom and maasi are slightly fat, very slightly. If u have a friend who is chubby. Friends who are designers and an awesome sis in law (sic)," she wrote alongside the video.

On March 4, the actress announced her pregnancy in an adorable way on Instagram. Kishwer shared a beautiful moment from the beach, where Suyyash is seen on his knees holding his ladylove’s hand. One can see August 2021 engraved on the sand and a pair of baby shoes placed near it. The sunset view in the backdrop makes the picture more breathtaking.

Kishwer and Suyyash started dating in 2011 after they met on the sets of the their show Pyaar Ki Ek Kahani. They tied the knot in 2016.

