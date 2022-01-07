Mom-to-Be Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Baby Bump in New Stunning Pictures

Kylie Jenner is loving every bit of her pregnancy days. The 24-year-old model is expecting her second child with her boyfriend Travis Scott. They are already parents to little Stormi. On social media, Kylie Jenner leaves no chance to flaunt her baby bump and we are not complaining at all. We love every photo from her maternity diaries. Her latest post is making her fans go wow. Styling a white knot shirt with distressed jeans, Kylie Jenner can be seen posing against a grey collapsible backdrop gracefully in the pictures. She described her mood with Emmy Meli’s track ‘I am woman’ in the caption.

Kylie’s family reacted with heart emojis to her latest photos. Kim Kardashian commented: ‘The most beautiful’ with a heart icon while Kris Jenner wrote, ‘Gorgeous!!!’ with heart eye emojis. Kourtney’s comment read: ‘You are everything’

See Kylie Jenner’s new pictures from her pregnancy diaries here:

On the last day of 2021, Kylie Jenner posted this breathtaking picture of herself holding her baby bump and wrote about ‘all the significant changes’ the year made to her life. ‘As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time,’ read her caption.

Also, when it is about the Kardashians, mirror selfies are as real as it gets.

Kylie Jenner announced her pregnancy on Instagram by posting a clip, in which she can be seen revealing her pregnancy test and sharing the news with the 30-year-old rapper and their 3-year-old daughter.

Kylie Jenner has also filled her maternity diaries on Instagram with these stunning photos:

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter Stormi Webster was born on February 1 in 2018.

