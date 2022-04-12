Mom-to-Be Sonam Kapoor Cuddles With Husband Anand Ahuja in Latest Maternity Shoot, See Pics

Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor is making style statements even during her pregnancy. A couple of days back, she shared photos from her maternity photoshoot where she looked like a painting in a white saree. Now, the actress has shared new photos with her husband Anand Ahuja where the couple looks so much in love cuddling each other. The actress is seen wearing a pastel colour gown while Anand chose a light coloured kurta. In both the photos, the couple can be seen cuddling each other.

Sonam wrote, “Obsessed with you @anandahuja #everydayphenomenal."

Take a look at her post:

Recently, the actress shared her take on maternity fashion on the occasion of designer and long-term friend Abu Jani’s birthday party. Sonam was spotted wearing a white creation by designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for the event. In the pictures, she can be seen caressing her bump in a luxurious ivory saree draped around her form. The pleats of the saree were delicately placed on one shoulder, giving a glimpse of her strapless blouse and her baby bump. Sonam draped the saree in a dhoti style. The white saree came with ornate pom-pom detail skirting at its edges. Sonam accessorised her regal Indian look with a statement gold necklace, matching earrings, and a stack of delicate bracelets.

See her dreamy photos:

The couple shared the news of their first pregnancy via intimate polaroid shots of Sonam, cuddled up with Anand and cradling her baby bump. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Sonam and Anand wrote: “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.” The caption was followed by hashtags that read, “Everyday phenomenal,” and “Coming this fall 2022.” Sonam was dressed in a black bodysuit while Anand wore a white t-shirt and a pair of jeans in the picture.

