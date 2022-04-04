Mom-to-Be Sonam Kapoor Looks Like a Painting in This Latest Photo Shoot, Flaunts Baby Bump

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor announced last month that she will be welcoming her first child with her husband Anand Ahuja this year. The fashionista has confidently flaunted her baby bump in evens following the announcement, and in her latest photoshoot, she looks straight out of a painting. Styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam can be seen donning an ethereal white saree with a strapless blouse. She completed her looks with a long neckpiece and matching earrings and bangles.

She captioned the post, “Last night for my @abujani1 birthday evening. In @abujanisandeepkhosla and @kapoor.sunita 💎 styled by my baby @rheakapoor @abhilashatd."

Popular Youtuber and Instagram influencer Dolly Singh commented, “Strait out of a painting! 😍"

Take a look:

Rhea, too, shared the photos on her Instagram handle and called Sonam a ‘Desi Aphrodite.’

Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy on March 21. Back then, she took to social media and dropped a picture flaunting her baby bump. “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. ❤️❤️❤️ #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022," she had written.

Advertisement

Later, Sonam also revealed how the first three months had been very tough in an interview with Vogue India. “It’s been tough—nobody tells you how hard it is. Everybody tells you how wonderful it is.” She had also added, “If you want to carry another life within you, you have to respect your own. The reason we’re all here is to change and become better versions of ourselves. So that evolution is something I look forward to,” she said.

Recently, Boney Kapoor also expressed happiness and excitement about Sonam’s pregnancy and told Pinkvilla, “Everybody is elated. Mohit Marwah’s daughter was born, now there is one good news from Sonam, and Mohit’s brother’s wife is also expecting. So there is good news all around. I spoke to Sonam, she had called me to give the news.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.