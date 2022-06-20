Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor Posts Adorable Throwback Selfie With Hubby Anand Ahuja; See Pic

Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, every now and then, posts adorable photos of herself and her husband Anand Ahuja on her Instagram profile. On Sunday, the Bollywood actress expressed her love for Anand via a throwback picture. Sonam posted a picture with the businessman from when they were dating. The picture featured Sonam wearing circular frame glasses and wearing a white t-shirt, while Anand looked cool in a buzz haircut and a grey t-shirt. Sharing the picture, Sonam wrote, “Anand Ahuja, love you always.”

The couple, who are currently in London, hosted an exquisite baby shower lunch for their friends and fellow celebrities last week. Sonam was spotted in a pink halter neck maxi dress at her baby shower. The Neerja actress was accompanied by sister Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani, as well.

The lunch also included a performance by British Pakistani singer-songwriter and music producer Leo Kalyan. Sonam shared a glimpse of Leo’s performance on Instagram Story last week. Sharing the inside video of her performance and a few photos with the gorgeous actress, the singer wrote, “A spice girl in Bollywood. I just performed at Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower. What is life?”

Besides hosting a sumptuous lunch for her guests, Sonam also posted a stunning maternity fashion look on Instagram. On the occasion of her birthday last week, Sonam shared a picture from a recent photoshoot where she wore a white creation by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The actress gracefully posed in an off-white satin skirt, adorned with delicate sequins and pearls.

Sonam will next be seen in Blind.

