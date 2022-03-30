Mom-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Schooled After Being Spotted Without Mask, Hubby Anand Ahuja Defends

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their first baby. Amid all this, the couple was recently spotted at a store launch event in Mumbai. Later, Anand took to his official Instagram picture and dropped a picture in which he can be seen walking hand-in-hand with his wife Sonam. While Sonam looks prettiest in a formal blue outfit, Anand carried himself in stunning casual attire.

However, one of the social media users took to the comment section of Anand Anuja’s post and schooled mom-to-be Sonam for not wearing a face mask and reminded them that the coronavirus is still around. “Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor wear your masks. You are pregnant so be careful. COVID is still around," the comment read. Soon after, Anand Anuja replied to the comment and jumped in defense of his wife. “You don’t need permission to build castles in the sky," he wrote.

For the unversed, For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy on March 21. Back then, she took to social media and dropped a picture flaunting her baby bump. “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. ❤️❤️❤️ #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022," she had written.

Later, Sonam also revealed how the first three months had been very tough in an interview with Vogue India. “It’s been tough—nobody tells you how hard it is. Everybody tells you how wonderful it is.” She had also added, “If you want to carry another life within you, you have to respect your own. The reason we’re all here is to change and become better versions of ourselves. So that evolution is something I look forward to,” she said.

Recently, Boney Kapoor also expressed happiness and excitement about Sonam’s pregnancy and told Pinkvilla, “Everybody is elated. Mohit Marwah’s daughter was born, now there is one good news from Sonam, and Mohit’s brother’s wife is also expecting. So there is good news all around. I spoke to Sonam, she had called me to give the news.”

