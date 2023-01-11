Mom-To-Be Upasana Konidela Says 'Happy My Baby Can Experience This' As RRR Wins Golden Globes

It was in December when Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela announced that they are expecting their first child. Now, doubling the celebration is the actor’s movie RRR winning big at the Golden Globes 2023. The soon-to-be-mom, who attended the prestigious event alongside Ram Charan and the RRR family, shared a string of sneak peek glimpses on Instagram. While doing so, Konidela expressed feeling utterly emotional to have experienced the historic moment on the verge of embracing maternity.

In an emotional note, Upasana lauded her husband and the makers of RRR for not only representing Indian cinema but also emerging as winners on a global forum. “Such an honour to be a part of the RRR family. Proudly representing & winning for Indian Cinema. Jai Hind,” she wrote. She candidly articulated being emotional to have witnessed the prestigious moment with her baby and added, “I’m so happy my baby can experience this along with me. I’m so emotional.” Konidela did not fail to pay tribute to the hard work of the makers, who faced umpteen difficulties while shooting the Ukraine schedule. “Thank you Mr.C & Rajamouli Garu for making me part of this journey. From shooting in Ukraine to the Golden Globe Awards you have taught me that clarity of thought, hard work & perseverance pay off,” she continued.

For the event, she opted for a gorgeous designer saree while Ram Charan looked dapper in a black sherwani. From posing on the red carpet to mid-event selfies, Konidela’s social media update covers it all. Take a look at it here:

RRR’s hit dance number Naatu Naatu defeated the likes of Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga, whose singles were also nominated for the ‘Best Original Song’ category. The movie also bagged a nomination in the non-English language film movie section. In addition to this, Naatu Naatu has also become the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela got engaged in 2011 and subsequently tied the knot a year later. Reportedly, the two are childhood sweethearts and school friends who attended the same institution until ninth grade.

Read all the Latest Movies News here