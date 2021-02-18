Mommy-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan Says Pre-natal Yoga is Helpful in Pregnancy

Kareena Kapoor Khan announced her second pregnancy with husband Saif Ali Khan in August 2020. Bebo, who is a fitness freak, has been quite regular with her yoga and fitness regime. In fact, she has been regularly sharing photos of herself while doing yoga even in her last trimester. Kareena has time and again stressed on the importance of the mind, body wellness especially during pregnancy.

In her previous interviews, she has constantly emphasised on how yoga has helped her keep mentally and physically fit. Further, she had told news agency IANS that it is yoga which has made her more aware about her own body. Bebo, also emphasised that during her second pregnancy she is more calm and knows how things happen. She also revealed that it is pre natal yoga that is helping her during this crucial period of life.

During the conversation, she also mentioned how physiologically different first pregnancy is from the second one. Kareena told that working out is not only important for fitness, but it also helps one take care of mood swings, build immunity, relieves stress and also prepares the body for delivery.

In another interview, she had said that eating right is also an important aspect. She added that during her first pregnancy, she had put on as many as 25 kilos of weight. But this time, she is more aware and as a result, she has been more focused on eating right and staying fit. Bebo also said she does not believe in the theory of ‘eat for two’ during pregnancy. In fact, she is of the opinion that the woman should follow the basics and consume right amount of nutrition through grains and vegetables.

Meanwhile, the actress’ book on pregnancy titled Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Biblewill also soon be seen in the market. From what is known till now, the book will be focused on topics related to sickness, diet, exercise, wellness etc, during pregnancy.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Kareena can be admitted to the hospital for delivery at any time now. Ahead of her delivery, her mother Babita and sister Karisma Kapoor paid a visit to the actress at her new home in Mumbai. Karisma and Babita were clicked arriving at Kareena's new place late at night.

Kareena and Saif got married in 2012 and welcomed Taimur in December 2016. Saif also has two children-- actor Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan with ex-wife Amrita Singh.