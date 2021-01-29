Mommy-to-be Kareena Kapoor Looks Happy as She Twirls in Long Skirt, Watch Video

Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting to deliver her second baby in February. The due date was recently confirmed by Saif Ali Khan. Meanwhile, there is no stopping Kareena from being a working mommy-to-be as she continues to shoot during the last leg of her pregnancy.

During a recent shoot, Kareena was captured dancing on the set by one of her staffers. She wore an orange top and longs skirt as she twirled happily.

Kareena also recently opened up on fitness for women during pregnancy. "Practicing mind- body wellness, especially while you are pregnant is extremely essential. Yoga has helped me develop heightened awareness of my body and to be honest, I just feel so much better when I do yoga," Kareena shared with IANS.

Stressing on the importance for women to continue working while pregnant, she said, "It's very important to keep oneself busy during pregnancy. It helps you turn off your worries and have a more comfortable pregnancy. In fact, I have always led a very active lifestyle and I just can't change that about myself just because I am pregnant. I would say do what makes you happy for a healthy pregnancy. If working makes you happy, then you should do it.

On the movies front, Kareena will next feature in Laal Singh Chaddha, releasing December 25, 2021.