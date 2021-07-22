Mommy-to-Be Neha Dhupia Gives Major Fitness Goals, Sweats It Out in Gym

Days after Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia announced their second pregnancy, the mommy-to-be has taken over the internet with her workout video. Neha in a recent video shared by her husband and actor Angad can be seen sweating it out in the gym. He shared the clip on his Instagram Stories, where the actress can be seen donning in a black tee and green tights while doing an arm workout. She is a true blue fitness inspiration. Sharing the video, Angad wrote "Mommy-to-be."

Angad and Neha announced their second pregnancy through an adorable social media post. Neha shared the picture on her Instagram where she can be seen posing with Angad and her daughter Mehr. The trio looks stunning in an all-black look as the actress flaunts her baby bump. Sharing the picture, She wrote, “Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God”.

As soon as she dropped the good news, her friends and fans' wishes started pouring in. Many celebs have showered the post with congratulatory comments and love. Sania Mirza, Tahira Kashyap, Sonu Sood, Anita Hassanandani, Dia Mirza and Riteish Deshmukh commented on the post.

The parents-to-be also held a live session to thank their fans and friends for showering immense love and sending heartfelt wishes on their second pregnancy. The couple has even asked their fans to suggest names for their child. They can be seen saying that this is a very exciting time for them. Neha can also be seen requesting her fans to keep pouring love on them as Angad loves reading the comments and praises about him. She captioned the clip as “Thank you for the love everyone”.

Neha and Angad tied the knot in May 2018 and were blessed with a baby girl Mehr on November 18 in the same year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here