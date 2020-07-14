Mommy-to-be Sophie Turner Steps Out with Joe Jonas in Matching Breathing Masks, See Pics

Actress Sophie Turner will soon be heading to a medical facility for the delivery of her baby. Reports have suggested that her due date may be as close as within a couple of weeks from now. In the meantime, Sophie and Joe Jonas, who had not revealed that they were expecting their first child during the early days of pregnancy, have been stepping out and about in Los Angeles frequently for walks.

Sophie and Joe were recently spotted again and snapped in public as they went out for a quick coffee and lunch. Sophie opted for a comfy white dress and flaunted her baby bump. Meanwhile, Joe kept it casual in his printed half-sleeves shirt and shorts in yellow colour. Cute thing that the couple were wearing matching breathing masks amid the coronavirus spread.

Meanwhile, Sophie's parents are also in town for their daughter's first delivery. Sophie's mom and dad were spotted earlier with the couple as they enjoyed a picnic date one sunny afternoon and even walked the dogs.

We are excited for Sophie and Joe's baby! Are you?