Mom's Death at 8 Did Not Prepare Me for Losing this Beautiful Soul, Writes Trishala Dutt in Emotional Post

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s eldest daughter Trishala Dutt posted a long note for her late boyfriend, sharing the struggles she faced trying to cope with his death. After a year of his demise, Trishala stated that losing her mother, Richa Sharma, at a young age had not prepared her for this ordeal.

Sharing a loving picture of the two in a carriage of some sort, Trishala wrote on Instagram, “Today marks 1 year since the ground beneath me seemed to crumble and my life changed”.

The psychotherapist mentioned how she had gone through a lot of “grief work” to help her deal with the loss. “From talk therapy, to joining specific support groups and being more intentional with how & who I spend my time with,” she has done it all.

“I’ve also been somewhat absent from social media over the past year. Losing my mom at the age of eight & working through that for over two decades, surprisingly, did not prepare me for losing this beautiful soul,” Trishala wrote.

She also mentioned how she had to quit her job because she thought she could not take care of someone else’s mental health when her own mental strength was a “disaster”. The honest note also detailed on how she has had “public breakdowns” and gained a lot of weight.

Yet, at the end of the day, she still has the hope of taking the control of herself one day. Thanking her therapist, support groups and friends, she concluded by saying, “everyone processes loss differently, and there’s no right way to do it”.

Last year, in July, Trishala had announced the passing of her Italian boyfriend. A month later, she had shared another picture where she can be seen sitting on her partner’s lap. She had captioned the post, “I love you. I miss you”.

Follow @News18Movies for more

