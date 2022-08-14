Mona Singh Defends Aamir Khan Amid Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha Calls: 'What Has He Done to Deserve This?'

Mona Singh, who played Aamir Khan’s on-screen mother in Laal Singh Chaddha, has defended the actor amid the ongoing demands to boycott the film. For the unversed, several social media users have been calling for a boycott of the film for a few weeks now. Social media users said that they were not watching the film because they were upset with Aamir over his past statements about the country.

While Aamir had previously requested the audience to not boycott the film, Mona addressed the calls and said it was ‘sad.’ She urged the audience to see that Aamir has entertained the audience for three decades now.

Speaking with India Today, Mona said, “I was very sad. I mean, what has Aamir Khan done to deserve this? He is a guy who has always entertained us for the last 30 years. But I was very confident that the boycotters would come around once they started seeing that the film is resonating with every Indian.”

Laal Singh Chaddha hit the cinemas on Thursday. The film has not faired at par with trade expectations at the box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted that the numbers are below expectations and tweeted, “#LaalSinghChaddha witnesses marginal growth on Day 3 – due to the weekend factor – but that’s not enough… Should’ve scored in double digits to salvage the situation… 3-day total is way below the mark… Thu 11.70 cr, Fri 7.26 cr, Sat 9 cr. Total: ₹ 27.96 cr. #India biz.”

Directed by Advait Chandan, besides Aamir and Kareena, Laal Singh Chaddha also features Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. The movie is a remake of the Oscar-award-winning 1994 American film Forrest Gump, which was adapted from a novel written by Winston Groom. The original film starred Tom Hanks in the lead. The international actor had won several awards for his performance.

