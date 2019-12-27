Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mona Singh Gets Married to Beau Shyam in a Dream Wedding in Mumbai, See Pics

Actress Mona Singh tied the knot with her boyfriend and investment banker Shyam in Mumbai on Friday.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 27, 2019, 7:12 PM IST
Mona Singh Gets Married to Beau Shyam in a Dream Wedding in Mumbai, See Pics
credits - #MonaSingh instagram

Mona Singh, who became quite a sensation on television for her role as the geeky protagonist in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahi, tied the knot with her boyfriend and investment banker Shyam in Mumbai on Friday, December 27. The actress, who played sister to Kareena Kapoor in 3 Idiots, kept her wedding ceremony a low-key affair. Only Mona's close friends and relatives were in attendance.

For her wedding, Mona looked stunning in a traditional red lehenga. She completed her Punjabi bride look with chura, kaleere and mangtika along with other ornaments. Her beau donned a yellow sherwani for the wedding. She also had a beautiful mehendi design on her hands.

Pictures of Mona were shared by her Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin co-star Gaurav Gera, who continue to be good friends.

Mona Singh

Gaurav Gera took to Instagram to share the pre-wedding rituals and mehendi pictures of newly-turned bride Mona Singh.

View this post on Instagram

Mona ki Mehndi #monakishadi

A post shared by Gaurav gera (@gauravgera) on

Rakshanda Khan, who also shared screen space with Mona Singh, also took to her Insta story to share videos and pictures from Mona and Shyam's wedding.

In one of the pictures, Mona is seen spinning in her red lehenga and dancing to Yeh Jo Halka Halka Suroor Hai. In another video she is seen carrying out a tradition.

mona 1

For her mehendi function, Mona was seen wearing a pink kurta and floral jewellery.

Mona was last seen in the web series M.O.M Mission Over Mars. She shared the screen space with Sakshi Tanwar, Nidhi Singh, Palomi Ghosh among others.



