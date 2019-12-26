Mona Singh Looks Radiant in Her Mehendi Ceremony, See Pic
Mona picked a peach-pink suit for her mehendi. She accessorised her look with baby pink flower jewellery. Check out the pics from her pre-wedding ceremony below.
Mona Singh is to wed on December 27
Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin fame Mona Singh is all set to begin a new phase of her life as she preps to tie the nuptial knot with her long-term boyfriend Shyam, who is an investment banker. According to reports, the wedding ceremony is supposed to take place on December 27 in Mumbai. Mona even enjoyed a bachelorette trip in Goa with her friends and the pre-wedding party was hosted by the couple on December 26.
Meanwhile, pictures from her Mehendi ceremony are out and fans can’t keep calm.
The 3 Idiots actress looked ravishing in the pictures shared by her friends. Mona picked a peach-pink suit for the ceremony. She accessorised her look with baby pink flower jewellery.
In one of the pictures, she can be seen posing with her bestie Gaurav Gera. The wedding ceremony will be a private affair, which will be attended by their family and close friends, the report stated.
The actress had started her career in the entertainment industry back in 2003 with Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin and did several popular shows like Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do among others.
On the work front, the actress was last seen in M.O.M- Mission Over Mars which was an ALT Balaji web-series. Mona will share the screen space with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is set to hit the screens on Christmas 2020.
