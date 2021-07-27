Mona Singh on Marriage with Shyam Rajagopalan: Lockdown Gave us Time to Understand Each Other

In December 2019, Mona Singh’s marriage with Shyam Rajagopalan went through right before the first coronavirus wave attacked India. In hindsight, the actress is glad she could live her dream wedding. “I strongly believe in destiny, and it got us together at the right place, at the right time. It was completely unplanned. We just thought that it was the right thing to do, and we did it. I feel so lucky that I could have my dream wedding in the pre-Covid time as I really would not want a Zoom wedding. When young, many of us must have dreamt of a fairy-tale wedding, and I am glad that I got to live it with my friends and family together," Mona tells us.

She also shares how her marriage life has shaped up during this time. “During the first lockdown, I had just got married, so everything was quite new for me. Unfortunately, the situation was such that we did not have time to plan our honeymoon given the travel restrictions and the safety protocol. But owing to the lockdown, we did get ample time to spend with each other, which is wonderful. It gave us time to know and understand each other much more and do many things together. Embrace the new normal and find our moments of joy and happiness during such challenging times. We stood by and supported each other at every step that helped in making our bond stronger.

“In contrast, the second wave has been more difficult and unexpected with many people losing their loved ones to Covid. People and families known to us closely and even remotely were affected. We were anxious, too, but we had each other as a pillar of strength. I am a family-oriented person, and I like to have a perfect work-life balance. After a hard day at work, I enjoy relaxing and unwinding with my loved ones," adds Mona.

Meanwhile, the actress is also returning to TV after a gap of five years, this time to host a crime show, Mauka-E-Vardaat. About this new stint, she shares, “Crime as a genre is not new for me. My association with Black Widows gave me that exposure. However, hosting a crime show will be a first. We keep hearing about various crimes happening around us. Through Mauka-E-Vardaat, a riveting weekday crime series, we will present mind boggling and unimaginable crimes that will compel the audience to think, ‘yeh hua toh kaise hua’. I am equally nervous and excited. I will be focusing a lot on voice modulation, body language and expressions."

Despite delivering hit shows on OTT like Yeh Meri Family, and featuring in different genres like space based M.O.M. - Mission Over Mars or crime comedy Black Widows, Mona explains her return to TV, saying, “OTT is indeed a diverse platform that has given rise to more experimentation and exploration in the creative sphere. But there is no denying the fact that TV made me whatever I am today. I started my journey on TV, and it has opened numerous doors for me, and ever since then, I have never looked back. Returning to TV, especially with such a show which can make a difference in society, was a big plus point that made me jump right into it."

Mauka-E-Vardaat starts July 27 at 7:00 pm, every Monday to Friday on &TV.

