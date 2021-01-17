Mona Singh Recalls Being Proposed for Marriage in the Middle of the Road, Says 'It was Super Bad'

Actress Mona Singh tied the knot with her partner Shyam Gopalan on December 27, 2019. It was a hush-hush ceremony and only after the couple had gone through with the marriage, did she share a picture of the duo on social media.

The actress arrived on The Kapil Sharma Show for a special episode with the cast of her hit TV show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. Actors Gaurav Gera, Samir Soni and Virendra Saxena. They shared many anecdotes from the time of shooting for the show.

On the other hand, sharing a personal chapter from her life, Mona revealed how her husband proposed marriage to her in the middle of the road and she was not satisfied with the way he had gone through with it. "The proposal was super bad," she said.

Recalling the time, Mona said her husband proposed marriage on her birthday. He took her out on the pretext of buying a kurti for her. "We took a different road and I was like why are we going this way. The store is the other way. He then stopped his truck in middle of road, took out the ring in all nervousness and asked 'will you marry me' and put the ring on my finger without letting me say anything. I was like 'What is this. It is not a proposal'. Everyone on the road was honking. 'Clear the road' they were shouting at us. I told him let's move ahead. Down the road, he said 'I did not play the song, here it is' and he played it on the stereo. It was super bad, but I have a story to tell," Mona shared.

Mona was last seen in ZEE5 series Black Widows. He will play a role in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha as well.