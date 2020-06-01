MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Mona Singh Says Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain Season 3 is Super Real, Dark and Toxic

Images: Instagram

Actors Mona Singh and Ronit Roy are excited to return with Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain Season 3 on OTT platforms this week.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 1, 2020, 5:02 PM IST
Actress Mona Singh says the upcoming third season of her web show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is going to be "super real, dark and toxic".

Touted as the biggest relationship web series, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is based around a love entanglement between the three main characters of Rohit, Ananya, and Poonam portrayed by Ronit Roy, Mona Singh, and Gurdip Kohli respectively.

Mona's character Ananya has had quite a journey -- as a lover, wife and mother. "Whenever I'm on the sets of KKHH, I really enjoy a lot. Season one and two were a lot of fun for the entire cast of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain but season 3 was a little hectic for me because there was a lot of work and we were hard pressed for time," said Mona.

"I was shooting for almost 20-25 scenes a day and changing costumes for 20-25 times a day. But I did have a good time working on the show. Season 3 is going to be super real, dark and toxic as well. Fans are in for a big surprise with the way season 3 is going to turn out," she added.

The third season will release on June 6 on the ALTBalaji and ZEE5. In the new season, Rohit will be seen adopting a carefree attitude in his life and becoming distant from all the other characters, after separating from Ananya.

"I would like to thank my fans for the success and appreciation that I have received for the first two seasons. Both the seasons rated ten times more than anything else that was on the internet at that point of time and I am really happy about that," Mid-Day quoted Ronit as saying.

(With IANS inputs)


