Mona Singh to Tie the Knot on This Date

As per reports, Mona will be tying the knot in Mumbai on December 27 in an intimate ceremony. Read below for details.

News18.com

December 25, 2019
TV actress Mona Singh, most famous for her role as Jassi in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, will be settling down with her investment banker beau from South India, named Shyam. The date of their marriage has now been revealed and the lovebirds will reportedly tie the knot on December 27 in Mumbai. Same reports says that Mona wants to keep the ceremony private and the attendees will include her family and close friends. She even enjoyed a bachelorette trip in Goa with her friends and the pre-wedding party will be hosted by the couple on December 26.

38-year-old Mona, who has always kept mum about her private life, is finally tying the knot with her investment banker boyfriend.

The actress had requested the makers of her current show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain to twist the run so as she can accommodate her big day. A source at the time had claimed, “The producers were happy to oblige and pushed her schedule up, shooting all of Mona’s portions together, so she could take off for her big day. She will wrap up her scenes in 25 days, with December 14 being her last day on set.”

Mona rose to fame with her role as Jasmeet Walia aka Jassi in the show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. She last starred in 2016 TV show Kavach…Kali Shaktiyon Se. Her current show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is a Ekta Kapoor production, a love triangle story featuring Ronit Roy and Gurdeep Singh. Mona made her Bollywood debut with the 2009 hit movie 3 Idiots starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor. She will be joining the duo once again in the 2020 movie Laal Singh Chaddha.

"Marriage is an institution I have complete faith in. I see my mom and dad everyday so much in love... I would love to get married but right now I haven't decided when. These things just happen and I would love to be surprised," Mona had told PTI in an earlier interview.

The actress was earlier rumoured to be dating Commando 3 actor Vidyut Jammwal but kept mum about her relationship.

