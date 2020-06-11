Monali Thakur Has Been Secretly Married To Her Boyfriend Maik Richter For 3 Years

Monali Thakur has revealed that she has been married to Maik Richter, a Switzerland-based restaurateur, since 2017. The Bollywood playback singer revealed that she kept her marital status a secret as they did not have a conventional wedding.

In an interview with The Times of India, Monali said, “The news of my marriage will come as a shock to many as none of my industry friends were aware or invited. We kept delaying the ceremony and announcement and three years just passed by.”

Monali said that she's aware that her friends and colleagues would be upset that she hid the big news from them.

“I know people will be very angry with me, but I think when we have our wedding ceremony and invite people for the celebrations, they won’t be upset anymore,” she said. The couple has not yet zeroed in on a celebration date and will finalise things once the situation returns to normalcy.

Monali also divulged details of the romantic proposal. “I met Maik during my trip to Switzerland and we clicked instantly. Not just him, I made a connection with his family, too. Maik proposed to me at the exact spot where we had met for the first time, under a tree, on a freezing Christmas Eve 2016. My reply was an instant yes,” she said.

Monali is currently quarantining with Maik and his family in Switzerland. Her new single, Dil Ka Fitoor, was released on Tuesday. The video also features Maik. The song has been composed by composer duo Kaushik-Guddu.