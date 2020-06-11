Monali Thakur Reveals Her Marriage with Restaurateur, Malaika Arora's Building Resident Tests Covid-19 Positive

Singer Monali Thakur has revealed that she has been married to Maik Richter, a Switzerland-based restaurateur, since 2017. She said that she kept her marital status a secret as they did not have a conventional wedding.

In another news, Malaika Arora's residential complex in Mumbai has been reportedly sealed off after a resident tested positive for coronavirus there.

Also, actress Hina Khan reveals is she willing to collaborate with Bogg Boss 13 fame Sidharth Shukla.

Monali Thakur said in an interview that her secretive marriage with Maik Richter will come as a shock to many as none of the industry friends were aware or invited.

Hina Khan has hinted at a possible collaboration with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla during a #AskHina session on social media.

Himanshi Khurana has sent her fans into a tizzy as she posted a picture of herself sporting mangal sutra bracelet and chooda.

Abhishek Bachchan, who is set to complete 20 years in Bollywood, shared a video titled "#RoadTo20" where his first 3 films, Refugee, Tera Jadoo Chal Gaya & Dhai Akshar Prem Ke could be seen on a map.

A resident of Malaika Arora's building tested positive for COVID-19, following which her building was sealed on June 8.

