Monali Thakur Says She was Crying When Maik Richter Proposed to Her with 50 Roses

Singer Monali Thakur, who recently revealed that she had secretly married Switzerland-based restaurateur Maik Richter in 2017, has shared pictures of the romantic proposal. In an Instagram post, the Sawaar Loon singer revealed that Maik popped the question on Christmas Eve in 2016 with 50 red roses.

She wrote, "Now that you all know.. I finally get to share the pictures of that beautiful day of my life when the boy proposed to me with 50 beautifully perfect red roses, asking me to marry him on the Christmas Eve of 2016.. at the same land where we met for the first time.. Yes cliche as ever, I was crying..... remember this @maaaik_richter @heynick555 @keil.gina? I can’t believe it's been so many years already!"

Maik, who is also a sports enthusiast, fell in love with Monali almost instantly when he met her. In a recent interview with Times of India, Monali said, "I met Maik during my trip to Switzerland and we clicked instantly. Not just him, I made a connection with his family, too. Maik proposed to me at the exact spot where we had met for the first time, under a tree, on a freezing Christmas Eve 2016. My reply was an instant yes," says Monali.

She added that she and Maik share a common love. "He loves food and, I being a Bong, I love food, too," she laughs. Ask her what Maik loves about her and she replies, "He loves the fact that I am an independent person.

Monali and Maik got married in 2017 in an intimate ceremony. She did not announce the news as she intended to have another wedding and invite all her friends and colleagues. However, that kept getting pushed and three years passed, so the singer finally decided to reveal that she is married.

Read: Monali Thakur Has Been Secretly Married To Her Boyfriend Maik Richter For 3 Years

Currently, the singer is quarantining in Switzerland with Maik and his family. The couple featured together in her music video, Dil Ka Fitoor, which was released last week.

Follow @News18Movies for more