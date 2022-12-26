Monalisa Sets Temperature Soaring With Her Latest Photos In A Red Outfit

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa has blown people’s minds with her amazing performances and has also dominated social media for one reason or the other. Recently, the 40-year-old once again set the internet on fire with her latest pictures from the Dhangal TV event. In the photos, the actress is seen in a red off-shoulder crop top with balloon sleeves, which she paired with a thigh-high slit pleated skirt. Monalisa looked breathtaking. She kept her hair open, opted for heavy makeup, and completed her look with a pair of golden statement earrings.

The pictures went viral in no time, and fans showered heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

Earlier, during the promotional events of her web series Hasratein, the actress posted a series of pictures, where she looked beautiful in a sleeveless black a-line midi dress with a back slit and plunging v-neckline. The Blackmail actress rounded her look with white block heels.

Monalisa mostly works in Bhojpuri movies. But has also appeared in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language films. She made her Bollywood debut in 2005, with the action thriller film Blackmail starring Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty. Later, she appeared in many popular movies like Jackpot, Love Guru, Jagadam, Boni and Bablu. The diva also came into the limelight after appearing on the famous reality show Bigg Boss Season 10. In 2016, she was making headlines for portraying Mohana Rathod in Nazar. In 2020 to 2021, she played the main antagonist Iravati Verma in Naamak Issk Ka on Colors TV.

