Monalisa Sets the Internet on Fire With Her Sexy Bikini Photos from Maldives; See Here

Antara Biswas, better known as Monalisa, has been reminiscing moments from her Maldives vacation. The actress travelled to the exotic destination last month with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Now, in a series of throwbacks, the diva has treated fans with unseen photos from her romantic getaway. Posing by the blue waters, Monalisa looks like a vision.

Dressed in a gorgeous blue-coloured, bikini set, the actress showed off her beautiful curves. She complimented her look with two braided ponytails and added a lovely flower to top it. She kept the makeup minimal and opted for a simple yet chic neckpiece. While sharing the post, she wrote, “Give Thanks For A little, And You Will Find A Lot"

Last week, the Bigg Boss 10 alumna posted a glimpse of another stunning look from her getaway. She shared two pictures wherein she was seen dressed in a bright multicoloured swimsuit. Monalisa added a lovely lace throw to the look and tied it like a sarong.

Monalisa and Vikrant also enjoyed the pool breakfast together at the island location. Take a look:

Monalisa has many regional films to her name. The 38-year-old has featured in several Bhojpuri films special songs in Bollywood films.

In 2017, Monalisa married her boyfriend Vikrant inside the Bigg Boss house.

Monalisa plays the antagonist in the television serial, Nazar. The second season of the show went off-air due to the pandemic situation. However, a sequel of this show titled Ankahee Dastaan, will start airing from early October.

She participated in reality show Kitchen Champion along with Vikrant and also appeared as a celebrity guest on Bigg Boss 14. She also featured in the soap Namak Issk Ka, also starring Shruti Sharma and Aditya Ojha in lead roles. The last episode of the show was aired on August 20.

