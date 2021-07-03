Monalisa Shares Fun Video With Kunal Verma

Bhojpuri film actress Monalisa is extremely active on social media where she often keeps sharing pictures and snippets from her life. She enjoys a massive fan following of over 4.4 million which explains the fact why her posts go viral in split seconds. One more fun video of her is doing the rounds of social media which she posted last week on her Instagram page. In the latest clip, she collaborated with television actor Kunal Verma.

In the Instagram Reel, Monalisa can be seen wearing a yellow-neon crop top with Mickey Mouse printed on it. She combined it up with a pair of denims. She glammed up her look in matt makeup, a dash of lipstick and hair completely straightened up. Meanwhile, Kunal sported a brown T-shirt that he teamed with a pair of jeans.

In the recording, Monalisa can be seen standing alongside Kunal as she keeps touching her face in appreciation. Just then, the actor taps on her shoulder to ask her if she uses makeup. To this, the actress denies and claims that she is a “natural beauty”. However, instead of being impressed, Kunal advises her to use make-up since she needs it. Hearing these words, Monalisa seems dumbstruck.

The fans of the actors are loving this video and have reacted with laughing emojis in the comments section. One user commented that the two actors looked “cute” together. Another wrote that Monalisa is in reality a “natural beauty”. The post has garnered more than 1.6 lakh likes.

On the work front, Monalisa is nowadays seen in popular daily soap Namak Issk Ka. In the past, she has also played the role of an evil force, Mohana, in the TV serial Nazar. She was also a contestant in Season 10 of the reality show Bigg Boss. After working in several Bhojpuri movies, the star has made her acting debut in Bengali films.

