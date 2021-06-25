Watch: Monalisa Flaunts Sexy Dance Moves on Neha Kakkar's 'Aao Raja,' Stuns Internet

Bhojpuri actress and former lead antagonist of TV show Nazar, Monalisa is back to entertain her fans again, this time with a sizzling dance number video which she uploaded on Instagram. In the video, she is seen making sensuous dance moves on the hit song “Kundi mat khadkao raja” sung by Neha Kakkar.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Mood…Though it was just a photoshoot and I had to pose…#feelitreelit cause I love this peppy song.” In the song, she is seen wearing a black lehenga and grooving to the sexy number. The video has grabbed a lot of eyeballs and has 2 lakh views so far. There were comments on the video from both Mona and singer Neha Kakkar’s fans.

Monalisa often posts videos on her Instagram for her fans. A few days earlier, she had posted a workout reel in which she was seen sporting denim jeans and a red crop top. She had captioned it, “Morning cardio be like..enjoying, dancing and making reels.” That video had also garnered thousands of likes and comments.

Monalisa, whose original name is Antara Biswas, has a very diverse list of work to her name. Apart from being a Bhojpuri movie star, she has worked in several TV shows and web series. Recently, she was in Hyderabad for shooting, and she shared a few videos from there too.

