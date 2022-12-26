'Monalisa Takes Good Care of Family,' Says Husband Vikrant Singh

Vikrant Singh and Antara Biswas, known by her stage name Monalisa, are one of the most adored celebrity couples. The duo tied the knot in the Bigg Boss 10 house and since then, their relationship is growing stronger every passing day. In an interview with News 18 recently, Vikrant revealed that apart from being an amazing actress, Monalisa is also a dutiful daughter-in-law.

The Gundairaj actor said that Monalisa leaves no stone unturned to take care of his family members and ensures their well-being. Vikrant added that Monalisa shares a good bond with her father-in-law.

Vikrant also told the portal that since both of them have spent a considerable amount of time working in the entertainment industry, they don’t mind either of them doing intimate scenes on screen. He said that they share a good understanding level and even discuss the loopholes in their scenes which can be worked upon later. The Jeena Marna Tere Sang actor added that they try to spend time with each other whenever free from their busy schedules.

Apart from this interview, Vikrant and Monalisa remain the hot topic of discussion owing to their work assignments. Vikrant will be seen essaying the titular role in the film FunMauji alongside actress Raksha Gupta. A cursory glance at her Instagram album will reveal a lot of pictures he has shared from FunMauji’s sets.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmOoiEDNQkG/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In addition to this project, he is all pumped up for films like Tu Tu Main Main, Race, Chutki Bhar Sindoor and Majhdhar 2022.

On the other hand, Monalisa was last seen in Naya Saal Dhamal segment on Dangal TV. The Hasratein actress looked ravishingly gorgeous and impressed the audience with her electrifying dance moves.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/aslimonalisa/3001169314794588847/

Apart from this fun segment, she also essays a pivotal role in a show titled Fawara Chowk. She features alongside prominent actors like Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The diva has won accolades for her comic skills in this show.

